Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 597,003 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 597,003 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of PolyOne worth $21,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PolyOne by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PolyOne by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PolyOne alerts:

POL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

PolyOne stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. PolyOne Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. PolyOne’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.