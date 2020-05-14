Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $38.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CRNX stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 6,115 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $86,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,051 shares of company stock worth $8,884,993. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,270,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

