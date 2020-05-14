Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Sanderson Farms from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.00.

SAFM stock opened at $139.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.88. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 16.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 601.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 944,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,627 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

