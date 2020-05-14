Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.95 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,077,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 463,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of People’s United Financial worth $22,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

PBCT opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

