Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Colfax to an outperformer rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of CFX opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.85. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 940.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

