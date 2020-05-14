Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.
CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Colfax to an outperformer rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.38.
Shares of CFX opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.85. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 940.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
