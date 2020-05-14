Mizuho Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $18.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $16.90 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,179 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

