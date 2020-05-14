$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. American Assets Trust reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 8,313 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $340,583.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,919 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.94 per share, for a total transaction of $425,921.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $49.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.