GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.