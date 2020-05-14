Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period.

MUI opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

