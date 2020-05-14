Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 16.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 518.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

