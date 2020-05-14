Piper Sandler Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $28.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,128,000 after buying an additional 1,051,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crocs by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after buying an additional 151,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,459,000 after buying an additional 244,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after buying an additional 575,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 427.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after buying an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

