Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 17,834 United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.35% of United States Gasoline Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth about $169,000.

Shares of UGA opened at $13.53 on Thursday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

