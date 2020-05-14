1,443 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,443 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $146.51 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,903 shares of company stock worth $5,983,006 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

