Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.11

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.11 and last traded at $155.94, with a volume of 16794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,941 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

