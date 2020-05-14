Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Heska from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

HSKA opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $609.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.68. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts predict that Heska will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,042,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,999,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heska by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Heska by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

