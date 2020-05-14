Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.24

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 27507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $27,888.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,836 shares of company stock worth $2,055,975. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

