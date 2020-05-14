SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,583 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Independent Bank by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $252,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. Compass Point cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33. Independent Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

