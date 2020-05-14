SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 745,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 646,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,287,000 after purchasing an additional 624,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $20,313,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,506 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

ACHC stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.