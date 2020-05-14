Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.30 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

