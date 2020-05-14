Bank of America Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutrien from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research downgraded Nutrien from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens downgraded Nutrien from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Nutrien stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Nutrien by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,502,000 after purchasing an additional 826,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 891.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 409,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 114,873 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

