United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.59

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 60107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $641.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 819,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 117,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

