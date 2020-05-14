Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $15.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.30.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCL. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. Carnival has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Analysts expect that Carnival will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

