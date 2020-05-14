Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $148,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at $509,814.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

