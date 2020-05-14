Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 9,163 Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.25% of Construction Partners worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,566,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Construction Partners by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 69,045 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 758,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 14,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $248,543.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of ROAD opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Construction Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $745.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $168.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

