Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,391 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EXG opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

