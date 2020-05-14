InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) Shares Up 32%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:IN) shares shot up 32% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, 248,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 184,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

