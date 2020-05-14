BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.50

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160.50 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.10), with a volume of 281752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.06).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.98.

In related news, insider Justin Stebbing bought 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £4,417.62 ($5,811.13).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

