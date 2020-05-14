BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.50

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160.50 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.10), with a volume of 281752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.06).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.98.

In related news, insider Justin Stebbing bought 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £4,417.62 ($5,811.13).

About BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for BB Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Assets Trust, Inc This Quarter
$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Assets Trust, Inc This Quarter
GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co
GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co
Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.
Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Mylan NV
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Mylan NV
Piper Sandler Increases Crocs Price Target to $28.00
Piper Sandler Increases Crocs Price Target to $28.00
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 17,834 United States Gasoline Fund LP
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 17,834 United States Gasoline Fund LP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report