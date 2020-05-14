SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,684 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.66% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,238 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 92,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 47,968 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $43.26 on Thursday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99.

