Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 122,535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 632,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,802,000 after buying an additional 267,350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $96.44 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

