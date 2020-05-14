SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 60,376 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 526.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 56.8% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.33. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

