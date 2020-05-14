SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in UBS Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $4,338,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

