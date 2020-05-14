SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

AVAV stock opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

