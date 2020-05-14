John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,209 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.92% of John Bean Technologies worth $350,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. John Bean Technologies Corp has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBT. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.