Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of OrganiGram worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OGI. Citigroup upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $250.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.85.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

