BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,204,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,149,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.82% of Texas Roadhouse worth $338,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.04.

Shares of TXRH opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

