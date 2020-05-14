BlackRock Inc. Has $357.66 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.23% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $357,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 439.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,730. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 379.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.