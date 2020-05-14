BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,156,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 588,009 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.42% of Invesco worth $346,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,912,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $21.09.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

