Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Forest Products worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

