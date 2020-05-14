Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.60% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $376,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,802,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,830,000 after buying an additional 69,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $243,487,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 782,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,489,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

