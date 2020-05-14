Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 2,849 Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter valued at $81,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLT shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLT opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Plantronics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $577.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

Plantronics Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

