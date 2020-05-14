BlackRock Inc. Sells 168,210 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.03% of Kemper worth $398,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kemper by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kemper by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kemper Corp has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

