Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,102,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.27% of Kimco Realty worth $387,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.