SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period.

PEB opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

