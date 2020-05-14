Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $188,000 Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

May 14th, 2020

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

