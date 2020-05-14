Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 7,911.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 2,060.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

GGN opened at $3.38 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

