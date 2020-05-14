BlackRock Inc. Sells 261,026 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,757,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261,026 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Stericycle worth $376,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Stericycle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $47.38 on Thursday. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

