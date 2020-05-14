BlackRock Inc. Sells 121,187 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,827,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.89% of ITT worth $355,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in ITT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,230,000 after purchasing an additional 130,429 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,674,000 after buying an additional 572,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,612,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $78,517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,562,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

