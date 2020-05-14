Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Paragon Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after buying an additional 1,364,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after purchasing an additional 915,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in UBS Group AG
SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc.
John Bean Technologies Corp Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.
Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc
BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc
BlackRock Inc. Has $357.66 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
