BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of GCI Liberty worth $359,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 765,325 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842. 8.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLIBA opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 68.83%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.