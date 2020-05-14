BlackRock Inc. Sells 48,845 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,829,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,845 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.70% of Leggett & Platt worth $342,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $57,899,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $32,654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,190,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,719,000 after buying an additional 143,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE:LEG opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

